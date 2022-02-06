Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:40 am
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar marked the end of an era of music.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that Lata ruled the world for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever.

Read more: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

He said wherever Urdu was spoken and understood, there were admirers of Lata Mangeshkar.

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, who was admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, Covid-19, which she contracted last month.

Read more: Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

According to media reports, the singer’s family will let friends and fans pay last respects at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

