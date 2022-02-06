Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar marked the end of an era of music.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that Lata ruled the world for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever.

He said wherever Urdu was spoken and understood, there were admirers of Lata Mangeshkar. A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come #RIPLataMangeshker — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning aged 92.

The veteran singer, who was admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital at 8:12 AM.

Lata Mangeshkar also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, Covid-19, which she contracted last month.

