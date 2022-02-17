Dr Asim Hussain’s likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

Roshan Baroro of Sindh United Party (SUP) on Thursday challenged a proposal to appoint Dr Asim Hussain, a close confidant of ex-president Asif Zardari, as chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) for the third term.

The petitioner submitted that the second term of Dr Hussain as chairman ended on January 28, and the government had floated a proposal to appoint him as SHEC chairman for a third term.

Making provincial chief secretary, law secretary, and others as respondents, the petitioner stated that a new draft of law was being considered by the provincial to pave way for Dr Asim’s appointment for a third term.

Roshan alleged that Dr Asim had been facing trial in an accountability reference pertaining to Rs462 billion corruption besides terrorism charges for treating members of the armed wing of a political party.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue a writ for restraining Dr Hussain from performing his duties as SHEC chairman.