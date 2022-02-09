Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

09th Feb, 2022. 07:28 pm
E-Parliament will eliminate paperwork, increase efficiency: Pervaiz Elahi

German Ambassador Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Acting Governor and Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the establishment of e-Parliament will elimnate paperwork while the assembly will be able to function efficiently.

On Wednesday, German Ambassador Dr Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on the acting governor and MNA Chaudhry Salik.

The issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and enhancing cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting. The German ambassador also inquired after the health of former prime minister Shujat Hussain.

Elahi said Germany is the best business partner of Pakistan and its experience and expertise should be utilised for improvement in the automobile industry, information technology (IT), health, and social sectors.

He added that with the establishment of e-Parliament, the paperwork will be eliminated, and the assembly will be able to function more efficiently. “As a coalition partner of government, we are serving the people to the fullest,” the acting governor said.

German Ambassador Schlagheck called for further development of bilateral relations and agreed to take concerted action in this regard. He said the German government is assisting Pakistan not only technically but also financially for the establishment of e-Parliament.

Later, the ambassador also visited the Punjab Assembly.

