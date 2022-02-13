‘Each animal has the right to coexist with humans in peace’

LAHORE: Sarah Gandapur is a leading dress designer and an acclaimed animal rights activist. A familiar name in local fashion, she has showcased her work in international fashion shows and later stepped up to rescue animals. She continues her lifelong mission to adopt stray animals wherever she finds them. This week Bol News talked exclusively to her about animal rights.

How can the public be sensitised on animal rights?

The basics include teaching our children about animal rights; so this needs to start at the roots. We need to start educating our children from their earliest years at school.

Their young minds need to be nourished and sensitised from that tender age to love, respect and grow in compassion towards all living beings.

As for the general public, the government has to step up and take the responsibility of spreading a softer image of respect and compassion toward all living beings. It’s not an easy task as our public in general are very well-adapted to animal abuse at all levels and class.

What changes have you seen over the years on animal abuse?

The only real changes I have seen over the years regarding animal rights is that it has gone from bad to worse. These recent years have proven to be a nightmare for the street animals of Pakistan. The mass killing of street dogs is tantamount to crossing the threshold of humanity.

Meanwhile, the only salvation came in the form of some kind and committed animal rights activist and advocates who never gave up on helping and educating about animal rights.

The sitting government has committed numerous times to ensure that they are willing to regulate and impose a humane treatment of street animals and those in zoos, but so far they have not yet delivered as they should have.

Is the govt cooperating with the public on animal abuse complaints?

The government has, honestly speaking, tried at some official levels to help the public in preventing animal abuse, but the assistance is not to the extent it should have been. Most people in power do not pay attention to this issue as street animals and animals in general are not considered to be important. And even if you see the public opinion in general, the response is mostly that in a country where humans are dying, our concern for animals [is] of the least importance. This is inhumane. And sadly, this is the mentality of many people.

What are your thoughts about Pakistan’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890?

Pakistan’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Act, 1890 was passed by the British during the colonial era and had not been amended since then till … recent years. We have faced an alarming reality that people who were being cruel to animals, especially those oppressing working and street animals, would get away with barely any fines. Plus, the SPCA departments in each province lacked all necessary staff and equipment required to enforce the anti-cruelty laws.

But currently, the 1880 law is being revised properly with the help and guidance of the departments concerned. I am also happy to share that fellow activists and animal rights advocacy organisations have majorly contributed to the movement and brought about the much-needed change for animal rights in Pakistan.

What was the aim behind the formation of Sayaa Animal Welfare? When was it established and what does it work for?

The aim behind the formation of Sayaa Animal Welfare Trust was conceived primarily in the loving memory of my parents. The word Sayaa is derived from Urdu meaning ‘shadow.’ Symbolically, it connects the importance of how parents provide shade and protection to their children; Sayaa aims to provide such love, compassion and shelter to animals in need.

We are focused on working to improve the quality of animals’ lives in Pakistan regardless of them being on the streets, workplaces, zoos and breeding camps or pets. Each animal has the right to live and coexist with humans in peace and harmony given their due rights.

How many animals has your organisation rescued so far?

Well, unofficially I have been working on my own for the past 20 years. Since I grew up in an animal-loving family, from a very young age my father taught me compassion for animals, especially for those on the streets.

We always had pet dogs, but when I was around 16, I got my first pet cat and since then I have had a special place for both in my heart. Fast forward, post-college I started extensively feeding and adopting street cats, mostly kittens. Hence, [over] the last few years I have had a mix of over 40 cats. Over a dozen of these are Siamese cats and the rest are local Pakistani breed cats. And I love them all equally.

This passion turned into a mission to save as many animals as possible. And the past 10 years has been a struggle to raise awareness for animal rights and advocacy in Pakistan and on an international level.

At the end of the day, it’s all about saving and serving the voiceless animals.

What is TNVR and why is it important?

TNVR means trap, neuter, vaccinate and release. We have been stressing on the importance of this practice being made common and widespread across Pakistan. Turkey is a model for an animal-friendly country where all street animals are fully vaccinated and rabies free. The animals are fed and petted by the public on a day-to-day basis.

This is the only solution to controlling the spread of dog population and preventing dog attacks due to rabies and lack of compassion for street dogs.

The animal rights advocacy groups have been working extensively with the Punjab government for the past three years to get this law passed and activated. But the new policy has not been officially notified by the provincial government which has resulted in growing cruelty as well as illegal methods of dog culling and some dog attacks.

Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar has so far failed to sign his approval for the new policy which the Lahore High Court has ordered to be signed. And thanks to the Honourable Justice Ayesha Malik’s efforts, I think we will finally get to see this materialise this year.

Animal rights activists often decry campaigns to cull the stray dog population. But is it not true that the canine population is out of control and that rabid dogs have caused many deaths, particularly of children?

Two major reasons for stray dog attacks are shocking and sad at the same time. Before passing judgments on wild animals, one should be aware that dogs are essentially territorial animals. The increase of human population and the concrete jungle we live in forces the dogs out of their natural habitats ie the wild, forests, fields and streets. So can they be blamed if they are left with no other option but to be on the streets?

In addition to this, our children are socialised into becoming cruel and often tease and harm newborn puppies. They throw stones at mother dogs and even kidnap small puppies. You will be surprised to find out these are terrible cases of animal cruelty inflicted on these poor animals by children and adults. In most cases, the mother dogs are only protecting their young and retaliate by attempting to bite humans who pose a threat to their puppies. The remaining are cases of rabid dogs where rabies can be prevented if the government departments concerned just do their jobs and perform TNVR on a regular basis.

Even in the West, which claims to champion animal welfare, culling campaigns have been carried out. Your thoughts on this?

The West has long discarded the cruel practice of dog culling and [has] come up with more humane and useful methods of controlling street animal population.

But my favourite remains Turkey whose people have shown exemplary [companionship] to street animals and I hope to see Pakistan’s animal welfare system be like Turkey’s one day. It’s a dream I dare to dream.

Do you think zoos

in Pakistan should

be closed?

Zoos anywhere in the world should be closed and converted into reserves and sanctuaries. History has been witness to the cruelty and negligence shown to zoo animals.

Pakistani zoos are no exception. I think it would be safe to say that Lahore Zoo is perhaps the only bearable zoo in Pakistan with a good staff and proper facilities provided to zoo animals. Yet the enclosures remain ancient and I believe the beautiful Lahore Zoo can be turned into a reserve where all animals could perhaps be out of cages and finally live a free life.

Do you think we as a nation are cruel to animals?

Yes we are. We have since our childhood seen animals as a mere means of food supply or as lesser beings born to be enslaved by humans. Whether they are in the wild or in dairy or livestock, we must change this way of thinking and at least start now by keeping a more compassionate approach for all animals. And we must take this step to ensure our youth is more caring towards all animals.