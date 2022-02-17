Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the effects of increase in petrol price would start appearing in next two to four months.

“The record rise in petroleum product prices will increase the inflation. Until the incompetent government is ruling, the jinn of inflation cannot be controlled,” Ahsan Iqbal said talking to media in Islamabad.

He said the finance minister said the government needed eight months to rectify the economic conditions and control inflation, while Prime Minister Imran Khan, after coming into power in 20018, had said that the difficult time would stay no longer than four months.

The PML-N leader said an incompetent and ineligible government was imposed on the nation who had isolated the country at the diplomatic front. The one who could embezzle Pakistanis’ donations, what not you can expect from him, he stated taking a dig at Imran Khan.

He said the PML-N leaders had been facing their accountability for three and a half years.

Ahsan Iqbal said every now and then they levelled allegations against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. He said the government had provided umbrella to all the mafias. “Sugar mafia is sitting under your umbrella,” he added.