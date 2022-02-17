Ehsaas is a “A State-of-the-Art Program” Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called the government’s centrepiece poverty alleviation programme, Ehsaas, a “state-of-the-art programme” on Thursday.

These remarks were delivered by the Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. Gates is making his first trip to Pakistan.

Dr. Sania informed him on Ehsaas, emphasising the importance of data, digitization, and transparency as core drivers of all Ehsaas programmes.

During the meeting, Bill Gates referred to Ehsaas as “a cutting-edge programme.” Dr. Sania thanked him for his kind remarks about Ehsaas and his help.

Ehsaas programmes and projects are fully digital, which reduces human discretion and exploitation.

Bill Gates was also briefed on Ehsaas governance reforms and the Ehsaas Building and Rebuilding Institutions Initiative (BRI), where changes have focused on a three-pronged approach of institutionalising efficiency through digitization, embedding good governance, and minimising financial and statutory risks. This programme aims to implement strong governance systems that promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency, as well as depoliticize institutions involved in Ehsaas delivery.

Bill Gates also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, and visited the COVID-19 National Command and Operation Centre while in Pakistan (NCOC).