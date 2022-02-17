Ehsaas programme increases stipend of women to Rs13, 000

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:03 am
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Under the umbrella of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government’s initiatives for poverty alleviation and social safety, Ehsaas programme has increased six-month stipend for deserving women from Rs 12, 000 to Rs 13, 000 each.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar in her tweet has said the government had taken initiatives for emancipation of poor women of the society.

Read more: Sania Nishtar warns agents against illegal deduction from Ehsaas Kafaalat

She urged upon the women to must obtain transaction receipt by the bank representative along with receiving cash. Dr Sania also directed district administrations to ensure transparency in transactions and warned strict action against those misleading women especially illiterate womenfolk from rural areas.

The district administrations of all the cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have displayed the leaflets and small banners showing the warning messages following directives of PM’s aide.

On February 15, Dr Sania Nishtar warned the agents of stern action against the illegal deduction of money of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries.

Read more: Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsaas Nashonuma Centre in Khanewal

SAPM had shared a video message on her Twitter handle and maintained that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the illegal deduction.

She had urged the beneficiaries to count the full amount before leaving the counter.

