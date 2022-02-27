Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days
Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday said the embassy in the war-hit country is taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, he expressed the hope that the evacuation process will be completed within a couple of days.
The ambassador said curfew in the country is causing difficulties and several people have gathered at border areas.
He asked stranded Pakistanis to abide by the law and wait for their turn in the queues.
Earlier in a video message, Pakistani students stranded in Ukrainian city Sumy had sought help from the government to evacuate them amid escalation of fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
The student, Noman, said they belonged to Pakistan and they were badly stuck in Sumy, which had been under attack for three days.
“We have several times contacted the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine, but got no positive response. We appeal to the government of Pakistan to help us and evacuate us from here,” he said.
