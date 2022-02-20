Ex-Balochistan minister denies involvement in murder of three PTI workers

QUETTA: Former Finance minister of Balochistan Mir Mohammad Asim Kurd Gaillo has denied his involvement in murder of three Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers in Kachhi district and termed the allegation of PTI leader false and baseless.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, he said, “I have nothing to do with the incident and PTI leader is blaming him without having any proof.”

He said the government should form a joint investigation team (JIT) on the killing of three persons in Kachhi and he was ready to cooperate in investigation.

The PTI parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had claimed that Mir Asim Kurd was involved in the murder of three people and injuring two others and his name was included in the FIR.

Mir Asim Kurd, who is also a leader of ruling Balochistan Awami Party, termed the demand of his arrest as contempt of court as the Balochistan High Court had awarded him bail-before arrest.

The former finance minister expressed his sympathy with the families of those who had been murdered and claimed that they were his voters and like children. “The allegations of murders against me are politically motivated just to defame the Balochistan Awami Party and damage my political career,” he said.

He said the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo was his leader and why he should not meet or sit with him.

Gaillo said that Sardar Rind was deliberately involving the governor of Balochistan, deputy speaker National Assembly and chief minister of Balochistan in a baseless case and making them controversial for his own vested interests as the party high command ignored him in giving him important slot.

He leveled various allegations against Sardar Rind and denied that he was occupying lands of anybody and said he had record of the lands in question.