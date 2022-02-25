Adsence Ads 300X250
Our Correspondent

25th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
Facilitator in PML-N MPA’s murder attempt case apprehended

Our Correspondent

25th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) member of provincial assembly Bilal Yasin. Image: File

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday claimed to have arrested the alleged facilitator in Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) member of provincial assembly Bilal Yasin’s murder attempt case.

According to police, accused Mohsin was arrested in the case as he had arranged both the shooters who shot at and injured the PML-N MPA on December 31 2021.

Bilal Yasin had received three bullet injuries but survived the murder attempt.

Police said both the shooters including Qasid and Majid had already been arrested. Organised crime investigation of police (CIA) Lahore is investigating the case. Mastermind of the attack named Mian Haseeb alias Mian Vicky is still at large as he had fled from the country even before the crime was committed.

Read more: Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

On January 12, Lahore police had arrested shooters involved in the attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

According to a senior police official, both the attackers who had fired at and injured the MPA near his house at Mohni Road, Lahore had been held by the police. Bilal had received several bullet injuries, mainly on leg and stomach and was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he was operated.

The MPA had lodged a written complaint with Data Darbar Police Station against the unknown attackers.

