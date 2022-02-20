Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:08 pm
Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday lambasted the opposition parties for selecting an inappropriate time to hold the power show against the incumbent government in Rawalpindi where the Australian Cricket team would be playing the first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

Chaudhry said in a Tweet the whole nation was celebrating the revival of cricket in the country with Aussies and green shirts’ first cricket test series in 23 years except the opposition.

It was only the “hodgepodge” opposition that felt pangs and planning a so-called power show on ‘rent’ right before the commencement of the first test match, said the Minister.

Read more: Opposition to fail in bringing no-confidence motion against PM: FM Qureshi

Note that the first leg of the Australian cricket team’s tour to Pakistan will begin early next month, and the opposition has also planned a long march during the same period.

Cricket Australia (CA) earlier this month announced the 18-man Test squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The tour comprises 3 Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Cricket Australia stated that Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson will also be a part of the red-all series squad. The statement further added that the Australian spinner Ashton Agar will also be a part of the squad from the group of players who won the Ashes series.

The board stated that none of the players have opted to withdraw from the tour to Pakistan. The board further added that the white-ball series squad will be announced at a later date.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the squad for the red-ball series.

Australian squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Read more: PCB announces new schedule for Australia tour of Pakistan

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

  • Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad
  • Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi
  • Apr 6 – Departure

Read More

3 hours ago
Lahore to get its tallest building, Mou signed

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked United Arab...
3 hours ago
No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to meet...
4 hours ago
Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shared a cost of living index on...
5 hours ago
Opposition to fail in bringing no-confidence motion against PM: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the opposition would...
6 hours ago
Minor girl sexually abused in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A six years old girl has been subjected to...
6 hours ago
Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: An eight-member gang armed with modern weapons snatched valuables from more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Farhan Akhtar dances at Senorita with Hrithik Roshan
7 mins ago
WATCH: Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar dance their heart out on ‘Senorita’ song

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend...
Farogh Naseem
13 mins ago
Fake news now unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of five years: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on Sunday that a presidential...
21 mins ago
Countries focusing on artificial intelligence, computing are developing fast: Arif Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that countries that focused...
Twinkle Khanna
40 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna opens up about one of her embarrassing habits

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna recently revealed that she has a habit of saying...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600