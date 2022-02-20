Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday lambasted the opposition parties for selecting an inappropriate time to hold the power show against the incumbent government in Rawalpindi where the Australian Cricket team would be playing the first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

Chaudhry said in a Tweet the whole nation was celebrating the revival of cricket in the country with Aussies and green shirts’ first cricket test series in 23 years except the opposition.

It was only the “hodgepodge” opposition that felt pangs and planning a so-called power show on ‘rent’ right before the commencement of the first test match, said the Minister.

Note that the first leg of the Australian cricket team’s tour to Pakistan will begin early next month, and the opposition has also planned a long march during the same period.

پاکستان اور آسٹریلیا کی 23 سال بعد ٹیسٹ سیریز ہونے جارہی ہے پوری قوم کرکٹ کی اس بحالی کا جشن منا رہی ہے لیکن اگر کسی کے پیٹ میں مروڑ اٹھ رہے ہیں تو وہ ہماری چوں چوں کا مربع اپوزیشن ہے جو عین اس وقت پنڈی میں اپنا کرائے کا شو کرنا چاہتی ہے جب پہلا ٹیسٹ شروع ہو رہا ہے https://t.co/Dw8iAw0PbS — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 20, 2022

Cricket Australia (CA) earlier this month announced the 18-man Test squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The Kangaroos will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. The tour comprises 3 Tests, three ODIs and only T20I.

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

Cricket Australia stated that Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Swepson will also be a part of the red-all series squad. The statement further added that the Australian spinner Ashton Agar will also be a part of the squad from the group of players who won the Ashes series.

The board stated that none of the players have opted to withdraw from the tour to Pakistan. The board further added that the white-ball series squad will be announced at a later date.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the squad for the red-ball series.

Australian squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

Revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the revised schedule for Australia’s tour of Pakistan.