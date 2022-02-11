Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:15 am
Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and other accused in the money laundering case will be indicted on February 18 and regular trial will begin.

“Congratulations to the nation. After a long investigation, finally on February 18, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other accused in the money laundering case will be indicted and regular trial will begin. Exciting details emerged in the investigations after 14,000 banking transactions were examined,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

He said Maqsood was a peon in Shehbaz Sharif’s mill and his salary was Rs25,000. A bank account in his name was opened and Rs4 billion passed through his bank into the accounts of the Sharif family, he added.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

“More such strange and fascinating fraud are part of Shehbaz Sharif’s case. Allow the case to be shown live,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif used to say that even if a penny of corruption was proved against him, he would quit politics.

“Now that Rs4 billion came out of the bank account of his peon Maqsood whose salary was Rs25,000, what is his intention now?” he asked.

“By the way, how many pennies were there in Rs4 billion? Innocent question,” he tweeted.

