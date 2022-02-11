Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and other accused in the money laundering case will be indicted on February 18 and regular trial will begin.

“Congratulations to the nation. After a long investigation, finally on February 18, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other accused in the money laundering case will be indicted and regular trial will begin. Exciting details emerged in the investigations after 14,000 banking transactions were examined,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

He said Maqsood was a peon in Shehbaz Sharif’s mill and his salary was Rs25,000. A bank account in his name was opened and Rs4 billion passed through his bank into the accounts of the Sharif family, he added.

“More such strange and fascinating fraud are part of Shehbaz Sharif’s case. Allow the case to be shown live,” he said. مقصودشہباز شریف کی مل میں چپراسی تھا اس کی تنخواہ 25 ہزار روپےتھی اس کے نام پر اکاؤنٹ کھلااور چارارب روپیہ اس کے اکاؤنٹ سے ہوتا ہوا شریف فیملی کے اکاؤنٹس میں پہنچ گیا، اس طرح کے اور درجنوں دلچسپ وعجیب فراڈ شہباز شریف کے اس مقدمے کا حصہ ہیں مقدمہ براہ راست دکھانے کی اجازت دی جائے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif used to say that even if a penny of corruption was proved against him, he would quit politics.

“Now that Rs4 billion came out of the bank account of his peon Maqsood whose salary was Rs25,000, what is his intention now?” he asked.

“By the way, how many pennies were there in Rs4 billion? Innocent question,” he tweeted.