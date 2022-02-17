Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 10:04 am
Fawad seeks solution from opposition for not increasing petrol price

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday sought solution from the opposition parties on how not to enhance petrol price.

“Opposition parties have been criticising the rise in prices of petroleum products, but the main aspect of any criticism is that you offer alternatives. Now the opposition should tell me that how would the incumbent government not increase oil price, if it has jumped to 95 dollar from 60 dollar in the international market? Tell me if there is a magic lamp,” he tweeted.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government had again increased petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) product prices on February 16.

The price of petrol had been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain had linked the increase in the rates of POL products to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market and crisis in Ukraine.

He had added that the prices of petroleum products were showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently were at the highest level since 2014.

