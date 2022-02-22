Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

In the first meeting between both leaders on Monday since PPP uncoupled from the opposition’s alliance, Fazl urged Zardari to postpone PPP’s long march as it would convey the impression that the opposition is divided. Image: File

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the former president Asif Ali Zardari to postpone the long march of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is planned to commence from February 27, sources told Bol News.

In the first meeting between both leaders on Monday since PPP uncoupled from the opposition’s alliance, Fazl urged Zardari to postpone PPP’s long march as it would convey the impression that the opposition is divided.

Sources said that the PDM chief advised the PPP co-chairman to join the alliance’s long march instead of taking one out separately.

Further, both leaders also have varying opinions on where to bring a no-confidence motion first, Punjab or National Assembly (NA). Sources said that PDM wants to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan first while Zardari initially wants to damage the government’s position in the Punjab assembly.

It added that the PPP co-chairman advised on simultaneous submission of the no-trust motions in provincial and national assemblies.

Sources said Zardari will also discuss the roadmap with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif today.

Bol News also learnt that Fazl and Zardari also discussed PML-N’s recommendation of persuading the disgruntled members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their support in the no-trust voting instead of seeking support from the coalition partners.

PML-N has claimed that 20-22 members of the treasury benches have assured of supporting the no-confidence motion.