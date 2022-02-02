Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm

FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System to curb smuggling

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System to curb smuggling

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin attends the launching ceremony in Islamabad—-Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the Automated Currency Declaration System (ACDS), which will be installed at all domestic airports to prevent currency smuggling.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Islamabad, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said this goal can only be reached by combining technology and automation with a review of existing procedures and processes.

He stated that the incumbent government is focusing on economic documentation in order to broaden the tax base.

According to the Minister, this computerised system was designed with the help of NADRA and FIA and would now be implemented at all international airports, beginning with Islamabad International Airport.

Read more: Tarin expresses concern over pulses prices difference

Earlier, the Minister for Finance and Revenue said that the reforms measures being taken by the incumbent government would help bring the whole retail sector worth Rs20 trillion into the tax net.

“The total sale of the retail sector in the country is Rs20 trillion, and Rs16 trillion of it is not in the tax net,” he said while briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee (SSC) on Finance and Revenue.

The committee continued its deliberations under the chairmanship of Talha Mehmood on the fourth consecutive day to finalise its recommendations on the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021. The minister said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had refunded some Rs50 billion in six months, which had never happened in any government’s tenure.

Read More

1 hour ago
Farrukh Habib seeks scrutiny of accounts of all political parties

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that the...
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid terms Nawaz Sharif as the 'most unfortunate' leader in the world

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday termed Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz...
2 hours ago
PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar said on Wednesday that...
2 hours ago
Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues...
2 hours ago
Local bodies minister briefs Sindh cabinet on agreement with JI

KARACHI: Sindh Local bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah briefed the Sindh cabinet...
4 hours ago
PM Imran to leave for China tomorrow on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the special invitation of the Chinese...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22
43 seconds ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 May be Less Expansive Than We Thought

We reported last month that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost roughly...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed
12 mins ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer...
28 mins ago
FIA Lahore director requests DG to cancel transfers of sugar inquiry team members

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan on...
Rao Anwar Naqeebullah Murder case
31 mins ago
SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600