Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19 with effect from March 1.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

Further, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by the Finance Division to mitigate the hardships being faced by employees.

The merger of Adhoc Relief Allowances into pay will be decided on report of pay and pension commission and will be merged in basic pay as per the agreement.

While, the matter of upgradation of posts on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by end April.

On February 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government had increased salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers by 15 per cent.

“I am fully aware that it is a time of inflation. Unfortunately, the sea of inflation has inundated the entire world. Even the countries like the United States and United Kingdom, which can print their own currencies, are facing record inflation after 40 and 30 years respectively. So, I fully realise that the country’s salaried class people are in pain,” Imran Khan had said while addressing officers and men of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki.

