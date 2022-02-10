Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:45 am

Pakistani currency notes. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19 with effect from March 1.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

Read more: Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

Further, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by the Finance Division to mitigate the hardships being faced by employees.

The merger of Adhoc Relief Allowances into pay will be decided on report of pay and pension commission and will be merged in basic pay as per the agreement.

While, the matter of upgradation of posts on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by end April.

On February 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the government had increased salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers by 15 per cent.

“I am fully aware that it is a time of inflation. Unfortunately, the sea of inflation has inundated the entire world. Even the countries like the United States and United Kingdom, which can print their own currencies, are facing record inflation after 40 and 30 years respectively. So, I fully realise that the country’s salaried class people are in pain,” Imran Khan had said while addressing officers and men of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki.

Read more: Govt introducing Chinese model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Balochistan governor, the Balochistan chief minister, Commander Southern Command, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Read More

14 hours ago
Presidential system is against basic structure of Constitution, rules LHC

The Lahore High Court has ruled that the presidential system of government...
15 hours ago
E-Parliament will eliminate paperwork, increase efficiency: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Acting Governor and Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the...
15 hours ago
Bilawal vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they would...
15 hours ago
China highly appreciates PM Imran's presence in Beijing Olympics ceremony

China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s attendance at...
18 hours ago
Hindutva cowardice exposed as RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl in India

ISLAMABAD: The cowardice of Hindutvavadis exposed in Narendra Modi’s India as a...
19 hours ago
World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi
12 mins ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
59 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th Feb, 2022) 24k...
USD to PKR
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 10, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold rate in qatar
4 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Qatar on, 10th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600