FIA arrests man for faking to be TV reporter to twice get US visa

KARACHI: Anti-Human Smuggling Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a man for twice getting visa of the United States by faking to be a reporter of a private TV channel in Karachi, Bol news reported.

The suspect, identified as Ejaz Cheema, a resident of Sialkot, was arrested from Karachi. The FIA sources said he got his first visa in 2019 for coverage of a meeting of the United Nations as a senior reporter.

Then, in 2020, he got another visa as a senior correspondent of the TV channel, said the sources adding that the suspect was arrested on complaint of the US consulate.

When the US consulate investigated, the TV channel said the letters written allegedly on its behalf were counterfeit. Then the consulate officials wrote a letter to the FIA Sindh zone to take action against the suspect.

The sources said that the FIA officials were investigating the case for more details.

On January 27, the FIA had claimed to have arrested a human smuggler who smuggled a citizen to Iran and extorted money for the victim’s release from illegal detention after he was returned from Turkey’s border.

The action against the human smuggler, Aziz Mohmand, was taken on the order of FIA Director KP, Mujahid Akbar Khan, who had received a complaint from the FIA Link Office in Tehran through FIA Headquarters in Islamabad.