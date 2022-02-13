Fifth death anniversary of police officers martyred in Mall Road blast observed today

Five policemen including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Mahmood Gondal had laid their lives. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday observed fifth death anniversary of the police officers who were martyred in a suicide bomb blast at Chairing Cross on Mall Road in Lahore five years back.

Five policemen including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Mahmood Gondal had laid their lives. Some other citizens had also died in the blast on Feb 13, 2017.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with senior police officers visited the grave of Syed Ahmed Mubeen on Sunday, laid floral wreaths on the grave of the shaheed, offered Fateh and prayers for the souls of Shuhada while the martyr was paid tributes through guard of honour as well.

CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Muntazir Mehdi, all SSPs, SPs Traffic, SDPOs and other senior officers and officials of police and traffic department attended the ceremony.

The mother of retired Capt Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed and families of other police martyrs and media men also attended the ceremony.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev while talking with media persons expressed his gratitude to the exemplary services of Shuhada of Chairing Cross, Mall Road, tragedy and said February 13 was the day of renewal of commitment that the police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all possible circumstances.

Fayyaz said the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were frontline soldiers and an asset of the department. Cap (Retd) Mobeen’s sacrifice would always be remembered as Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers, the CCPO added.

The nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, he maintained.

The CCPO said martyrdom of the DIG Traffic, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

“They sacrificed their lives in a bid to provide security to people’s lives and properties and I hope the other police officials will also set examples of bravery and courage,” Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said. He added that sacrifices of the police officers in the Mall Road blast has further uplifted the morale of whole force and all the officers were performing their duties with more enthusiasm and passion.