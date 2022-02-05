Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

Apparently, the blast occurred because of filling of gas in the mine, said rescue sources. Image: File

QUETTA: At least five coalminers died and as many others wounded on Saturday in a blast at a mine in a suburban area of Quetta, Sarra Gargi, Bol news reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the three of the injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre in Quetta for treatment. The reason of the blast was being ascertained, the PDMA said.

Apparently, the blast occurred because of filling of gas in the mine, said rescue sources.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Muhammed Khan and Fazal ur Rehman son of Sarwar Khan. Edhi sources said they died because of suffocation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed sorrow of the tragic incident and directed the authorities to make the relief activities more effective. He also directed to provide the best of the medical facilities to the injured.

On January 2, two coalminers had died after being buried under a large mass of dirt and rock in a landslide incident in Chamaling area of Duki district, Balochistan.

Police had said the deceased had been identified as Ghulam Qadir and Shadi Khan. After recovering from the coalmine, their dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy, the police had said. Two other miners, who got wounded in the incident, were also shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.