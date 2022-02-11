Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 05:03 pm
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to support the constitutional amendment required for the creation of South Punjab province, if they were really sincere for the cause.

The foreign minister, in a statement, criticised Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not even responding to his letter on the subject.

He said a report by the United Nations Development Program had also endorsed his viewpoint calling South Punjab the most backward region.

Qureshi said he had re-sent his letters to Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif along with the UNDP’s statistics.

He also asked the opposition to seriously consider the matter and support the constitutional amendment keeping in view the ground realities.

“They should not impede the creation of the South Punjab province, even if Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif view their political interest,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said the South Punjab province could not be created by mere criticising the government rather it would require a constitutional amendment.

On February 5, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced to establish a modern forensic laboratory for South Punjab.

According to the details, the forensic laboratory would be built in Dera Ghazi Khan. CM had said the laboratory would assist the police, prosecution, and judiciary. Citing the successful example of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), he had said its performance was not just commended locally but globally.

