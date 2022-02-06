FM Qureshi launches portal for students & professionals
Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday inaugurated a portal to facilitate the Pakistani students and professionals.
During the launching ceremony, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moeen-ul-Haque, also accompanied the foreign minister.
Qureshi, on the occasion, said that the portal would enhance the technical linkage between the Pakistani students and the Chinese experts and serve as a vital platform between them.
The portal would provide support concerning the latest innovative research and inventions, he said, adding that the portal would also highlight the contributions of Pakistani students and professionals in the relevant fields.
