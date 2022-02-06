FM Qureshi launches portal for students & professionals

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday inaugurated a portal to facilitate the Pakistani students and professionals.

During the launching ceremony, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moeen-ul-Haque, also accompanied the foreign minister.

Qureshi, on the occasion, said that the portal would enhance the technical linkage between the Pakistani students and the Chinese experts and serve as a vital platform between them.

