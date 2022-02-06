Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 01:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FM Qureshi launches portal for students & professionals

APP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 01:06 pm

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday inaugurated a portal to facilitate the Pakistani students and professionals.

During the launching ceremony, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moeen-ul-Haque, also accompanied the foreign minister.

Read more: FM writes to UNSC president, UN secy general about human rights situation in IIOJ&K

Qureshi, on the occasion, said that the portal would enhance the technical linkage between the Pakistani students and the Chinese experts and serve as a vital platform between them.

Read more: Pakistan to again become centre of attention due to upcoming OIC meeting: FM

The portal would provide support concerning the latest innovative research and inventions, he said, adding that the portal would also highlight the contributions of Pakistani students and professionals in the relevant fields.

Read More

3 hours ago
20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and...
3 hours ago
PM Imran, his Chinese counterpart vow to work for regional stability

Pakistan and China have underscored the importance of working together to promote...
3 hours ago
What’s keeping them out of school?

KARACHI: In 2010, Article 25-A was introduced to the Constitution of Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Promises and perils

KARACHI: Is it fair to say that development at the cost of...
4 hours ago
Clogged roads

QUETTA: The city of Quetta is currently facing serious traffic problems where...
4 hours ago
Innocent victims

PESHAWAR: Mothers in Afghan refugee camps are allegedly feeding their babies opium...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
30 more deaths, 4,874 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Thirty more deaths and 4,874 positive cases of Coronavirus have been...
Lata Mangeshkar Pakistani actors pay tribute
8 mins ago
Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Siddiqui extend heartfelt condolences and paid tribute...
Nora Fatehi Instagram hacked
24 mins ago
Nora Fatehi addresses her sudden disappearance from Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in...
47 mins ago
Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600