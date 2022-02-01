Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 02:11 pm

FM Qureshi, Naval Chief discuss maritime affairs

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness and assured the government’s complete assistance in dealing with emerging maritime challenges.

The Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of the maritime industry to the economy and praised the Pakistan Navy’s contribution in this regard.

In his remarks, the Naval Chief underlined Pakistan’s resolve to defend the country’s marine borders and interests.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of 10 Qatari Sea King helicopters in the Pakistan navy.

The helicopters were included in the airborne fleet of the Pakistan navy.

The President approved the commission on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 243 of the constitution.

The Qatari air force gave the 10 helicopters to the Pakistan navy as a gift.

On January 24, a ceremony to induct China-built Pakistan Navy Station (PNS) Tughril and Qatar gifted Sea-King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy fleet was held in Karachi.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the president said that the Pak-China friendship was time-tested and getting stronger with each and every passing day.

He said that although Pakistan was a peace-loving country and had no nefarious designs against anyone, however, at the same time, it was also capable to foil ill designs of the enemy.

