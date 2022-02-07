Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 02:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FM Qureshi terms PM Imran’s visit to China as timely, highly successful

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 02:23 pm
FM Qureshi terms PM Imran's visit to China as timely, highly successful

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation. Image: @GovtofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China as timely and highly successful.

Qureshi stated that the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit reflects its success.

According to the Minister, the two sides had in-depth discussions about bilateral cooperation and the regional situation, including Afghanistan.

The Minister stated that the two countries are committed to early completion of the second phase projects of the CPEC adding that spoilers do not want to see CPEC progress; however, their designs will never succeed.

Read more: PM Imran declares China ‘Pakistan’s Iron brother’

Qureshi informed that it has been decided that a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries will be held in Beijing by the end of the month to discuss future strategy. He also stated that the Afghan interim government will be invited to the meeting.

While commenting on Pakistan’s ‘improving’ relations with Russia, he stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia and that the Prime Minister will travel to Moscow later this month.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office shared a video recap of the highlights of Prime Minister Imran Khan recent visit to China.

Earlier on Sunday, after concluding his ‘successful’ China visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad.

During his four-day visit, the Premier called on top Chinese leaders and members of the business community, signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Read more: Pakistan, China to hold meeting to discuss Afghan situation at end of March: FM Qureshi

Before departing for Pakistan, PM Imran held an important meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that China is Pakistan’s steadfast partner, a staunch supporter, and Iron Brother.

The two leaders discussed the full range of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

President Xi was briefed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on a people-centred geoeconomic vision and his government’s policies for Pakistan’s sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday predicted...
3 hours ago
SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh...
3 hours ago
BAP to review its alliance with PTI if not given more share in federal cabinet

QUETTA:  The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday threatened to leave the...
3 hours ago
LHC dismisses petition seeking ban on PUBG in Pakistan

LAHORE: Due to the non-appearance of the petitioner' lawyer, the Lahore High...
4 hours ago
Two security officials injured in Quetta blast: sources

QUETTA: At least two security officials were injured on the city’s Wali...
4 hours ago
Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother disqualified from contesting LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disqualified Umar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

NCOC allows PCB to conduct PSL matches for fully vaccinated individuals
21 seconds ago
NCOC allows PCB to conduct PSL matches for fully vaccinated individuals

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed Pakistan Cricket...
steel products
3 mins ago
NTC imposes anti-dumping duty on steel products

KARACHI: The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has imposed anti-dumping duty in the...
Lata Mangeshkar
3 mins ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar...
senegal
7 mins ago
Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to commemorate the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600