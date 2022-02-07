FM Qureshi terms PM Imran’s visit to China as timely, highly successful

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China as timely and highly successful.

Qureshi stated that the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit reflects its success.

According to the Minister, the two sides had in-depth discussions about bilateral cooperation and the regional situation, including Afghanistan.

The Minister stated that the two countries are committed to early completion of the second phase projects of the CPEC adding that spoilers do not want to see CPEC progress; however, their designs will never succeed.

Qureshi informed that it has been decided that a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries will be held in Beijing by the end of the month to discuss future strategy. He also stated that the Afghan interim government will be invited to the meeting.

While commenting on Pakistan’s ‘improving’ relations with Russia, he stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia and that the Prime Minister will travel to Moscow later this month.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office shared a video recap of the highlights of Prime Minister Imran Khan recent visit to China.

PM @ImranKhanPTI accompanied by FM @SMQureshiPTI & a high-level ministerial delegation visited China at the special invitation of Chinese leadership to attend the opening ceremony of @Beijing2022. Here is a video recap of the highlights of the visit.

🎬⬇️#PMIKinChina

🇵🇰🤝🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/rBzVTUCtiL — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 6, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, after concluding his ‘successful’ China visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad.

During his four-day visit, the Premier called on top Chinese leaders and members of the business community, signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Before departing for Pakistan, PM Imran held an important meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that China is Pakistan’s steadfast partner, a staunch supporter, and Iron Brother.

The two leaders discussed the full range of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

President Xi was briefed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on a people-centred geoeconomic vision and his government’s policies for Pakistan’s sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.