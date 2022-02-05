Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 02:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FM writes to UNSC president, UN secy general about human rights situation in IIOJ&K

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 02:39 pm
Pakistan provides vital link between Asia and Europe: FM Qureshi

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to president of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General António Guterres, apprising them about the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, the foreign minister underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in IIOJK on August 5, 2019 including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, constitute flagrant violations of international law including the UN charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions as well as the 4th Geneva Convention.

Read more: Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

The foreign minister’s letter also reaffirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India. He however said a just settlement of Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Meanwhile, paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and valiant struggle, Chief of Amry Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said it was time to end the human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people and United Nations resolutions.

In a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were braving the gravest human rights violations and lockdown, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

Read More

2 hours ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for abusing two children

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotheram was sentenced by a...
2 hours ago
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following...
2 hours ago
Karachi, Faisalabad water projects figure in PM’s meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that...
3 hours ago
PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the...
3 hours ago
Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and...
3 hours ago
Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

QUETTA: At least five coalminers died and as many others wounded on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

47 mins ago
Baby Amal Muneeb surely knows how to hog limelight

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are parents to a beautiful...
49 mins ago
CM Usman Buzdar announces new forensic laboratory in South Punjab

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced to establish...
President Arif Alvi
1 hour ago
President urges world to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of...
2 hours ago
CJP slams arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah in IIOJK, calls for his release

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600