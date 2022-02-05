FM writes to UNSC president, UN secy general about human rights situation in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to president of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General António Guterres, apprising them about the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, the foreign minister underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in IIOJK on August 5, 2019 including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, constitute flagrant violations of international law including the UN charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions as well as the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister’s letter also reaffirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India. He however said a just settlement of Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Meanwhile, paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and valiant struggle, Chief of Amry Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said it was time to end the human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people and United Nations resolutions.

In a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were braving the gravest human rights violations and lockdown, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.