15th Feb, 2022. 10:06 am
Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident

15th Feb, 2022. 10:06 am

Image: File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four people died and 19 others wounded in a ferocious accident of a passenger bus in Darazinda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident took place in Parwara area and the bus was carrying workers of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were coming back after attending Sibbi congregation.

Rescue 1122 Station 55’s medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Darazinda hospital. Those who were critically wounded were taken to the Dera Hospital on ambulance vans.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the dead to hospital for medico-legal formalities and took their valuable belongings into their custody and handed them over to the control room.

A rescue official apprised that the passengers belonged to different parts of the country.

On November 30, 2021, a man was killed in a traffic accident on Shahra-e-Faisal and another injured in a shootout near Sarjani Town Karimi Chowrangi.

According to details the body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased was identified as 52-year-old Rafiq Rizwan, son of Din Muhammad. Police were further investigating the incident.

In another case, Sachal Investigative Police had conducted a raid and recovered an abducted TikToker and arrested her friend.

