Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four people died and 19 others wounded in a ferocious accident of a passenger bus in Darazinda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident took place in Parwara area and the bus was carrying workers of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were coming back after attending Sibbi congregation.

Rescue 1122 Station 55’s medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Darazinda hospital. Those who were critically wounded were taken to the Dera Hospital on ambulance vans.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the dead to hospital for medico-legal formalities and took their valuable belongings into their custody and handed them over to the control room.

A rescue official apprised that the passengers belonged to different parts of the country.

