Government official slapped Rs8.95m fine for embezzlement

QUETTA: An accountability court of Quetta on Monday sentenced a government official to 11 months in prison and imposed a fine worth Rs8.95 million for embezzlement in a food godown.

Accountability Court-1 Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani announced the verdict in the light of irrefutable evidence gathered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan against the government official which lead to imposition of fine and imprisonment.

NAB Senior Prosecutor Zameer Ahmed Chalgari represented the anti-graft watchdog.

As per the verdict announced by the court, Assistant Food Controller, and incharge PRC Lasbela, Anwar Qambrani, was convicted and sentenced to suffer 11 months and fine of Rs8.95 million with the benefit of section 382 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court took a lenient view in view of health condition of the official as he is at an advance stage of cancer.

As per investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan, the assistant food controller, being in charge at PRC Hub in district Lasbella, was involved in the embezzlement of government wheat worth millions of rupees.

The court ruled that in case of default in fine amount, the same can be realised by disposing of the convict’s properties, if any, by NAB.

It may be mentioned here that it is the sixth such verdict against the same food controller by the accountability court within a span of a few months.