Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

01st Feb, 2022. 05:29 pm

Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Senate told

APP News Agency

01st Feb, 2022. 05:29 pm
Budget 2021-22

Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government was fully aware of the plan of India’s further development on the waters of western rivers, Senate was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the Questions Hour session in Senate, in a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said that steps are continually being taken to check the features of all of the Indian projects in accordance with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

He said that the information which has formally been provided by India to Pakistan in order to see whether or not the design of such projects falls in accordance with the requirements of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

Read more: Pakistan rejects ‘Indian disinformation campaign’ over Masood Khan’s appointment as US envoy

If the violations are being noticed, he said that the issues are being taken up with India for bilateral resolution at the level of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC).

In case of no convergence at the level of PIC, he said that further steps are being taken such as the reference of the matter between both of the governments, as provided for in the Treaty.
In case of failure at the level of both the Governments, he said that the case where needed are referred to the World Bank for appointment of Neutral Experts or the Court of Arbitration as per the provisions of the Treaty.

Read more: Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir 

The recent cases of Kishengaga Hydroelectric Plant and Ratle Hydroelectric Plant were such instances where the technical objections on both of these projects have eventually been taken for third party arbitration.

The minister, however, said that the issue was currently pending with the World Bank for the next step

Read More

39 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
40 mins ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
41 mins ago
Senator Sherry Rehman slams govt for electricity hike, SBP, and rampant inflation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman,...
1 hour ago
MQM-P calls SC local bodies decision ‘win of 98 percent of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called the...
1 hour ago
Karachi University Teachers' Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers' Association (KUTA)...
2 hours ago
Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Eurozone unemployment
2 mins ago
Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

BRUSSELS: The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December,...
Rupee
6 mins ago
Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar on external inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained 29 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
OnePlus 10 Ultra
9 mins ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
11 mins ago
Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill gets a house job at JPMC

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor, Dr Sarah Gill, has landed a job at...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600