Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government was fully aware of the plan of India’s further development on the waters of western rivers, Senate was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the Questions Hour session in Senate, in a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said that steps are continually being taken to check the features of all of the Indian projects in accordance with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

He said that the information which has formally been provided by India to Pakistan in order to see whether or not the design of such projects falls in accordance with the requirements of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

Read more: Pakistan rejects ‘Indian disinformation campaign’ over Masood Khan’s appointment as US envoy

If the violations are being noticed, he said that the issues are being taken up with India for bilateral resolution at the level of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC).

In case of no convergence at the level of PIC, he said that further steps are being taken such as the reference of the matter between both of the governments, as provided for in the Treaty.

In case of failure at the level of both the Governments, he said that the case where needed are referred to the World Bank for appointment of Neutral Experts or the Court of Arbitration as per the provisions of the Treaty.

Read more: Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir

The recent cases of Kishengaga Hydroelectric Plant and Ratle Hydroelectric Plant were such instances where the technical objections on both of these projects have eventually been taken for third party arbitration.

The minister, however, said that the issue was currently pending with the World Bank for the next step