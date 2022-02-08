Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Govt increased salary of FC, Rangers by 15pct, says Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Screengrab from PTV

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government had increased salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers by 15 per cent.

“I am fully aware that it is a time of inflation. Unfortunately, the sea of inflation has inundated the entire world. Even the countries like the United States and United Kingdom, which can print their own currencies, are facing record inflation after 40 and 30 years respectively,” said Imran Khan while addressing in Quetta.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Balochistan governor, the Balochistan chief minister, Commander Southern Command, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Army personnel were also present on this occasion.

PM Imran tribute to the soldiers who fought against terrorists and neutralised them.

More to follow…

