Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 12:02 pm
‘Govt not afraid of any long march’, Farrukh tells opposition

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the incumbent government has remained nonchalant about a long march or other protests by opposition parties.

In an interview with a private news channel, he stated that the opposition’s agenda is not the welfare of the people, but rather the protection of their own vested interests.

According to the Minister of State, the Pakistan Peoples Party has been in power in Sindh for over a decade, but the people of the province are still deprived of basic necessities of life.

Read more: PPP wants ‘change’ as per visions of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, says Bilawal

In response to a question, he stated that the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act does not apply to individuals and that the opposition should submit proposals to improve it rather than criticising the government.

Note that, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accompanied by other party leaders set off the ‘Awami Long March’ of his party on Sunday against the Imran Khan government.

Read more: Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match

When the Awami long march reached Badin, it turned into a massive public gathering where Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address asked the public whether they liked Imran Khan’s ‘change’. The public responded with a deafening ‘NO’.

The Long March, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will reach Hyderabad today, which is currently in Badin.

