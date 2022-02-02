Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:19 pm

Govt registering fake cases against PPP workers: party leader

General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza speaking to the media. Image: Staff reporter

LAHORE: While reacting to the victimisation of the PPP workers by the PTI government, parliamentary leader and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that government would not take the results of their choice by registering fake cases against the political workers of the opponent parties.

In a statement issued here, Murtaza said that the “followers of fascist Niazi Prime minister Imran Khan had crossed all limits of fascism.”

He also said that the government had started registering fake cases ageist the workers of the Peoples Party in the province, including the local government candidates of the Chiniot.

He said that the government was defaming the opposition candidates.

Murtaza said that workers of PPP were not afraid of the tactics of political victimisation such as pressuring the workers through police, as well as, arresting opponents by registering fake cases.

He maintained that workers of the PPP in the past had faced three dictators, and added that workers and leaders of the party were facing the victimisation of “selected”.

Murtaza warned the officials of the police that they should not act blindly on the orders of the government.

“They should keep in mind that they are not the personal servants of anybody,” Murtaza said.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those officials who were involved in the political victimisation of the party workers.

