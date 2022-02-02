Govt striving for reducing line losses, curbing power theft: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on issues regarding electricity supply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Islamabad on February 2, 2022. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is making efforts to improve the power transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) besides reducing line losses and curbing power theft.

The prime minister, in a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said the government institutions were bound to facilitate the people and address their problems on priority.

He had taken the notice of complaints by the parliamentarians from KP against the PESCO.

PM Khan said the government is also ensuring the merit and transparency in the recruitment process of the institutions to achieve desired results.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the power outage and its monitoring system, measures to curb power theft and shortage of manpower in PESCO as well as the new recruitment process.

The participants of the meeting were told that the government had formulated a comprehensive power transmission plan to reduce line losses which would also help overcome the shortage. Moreover, the steps to curb power theft were also being taken on priority.

The participants were apprised that a transparent recruitment process is also being carried out to address the shortage of manpower. A digital system is also being introduced to monitor the load-shedding at every feeder which would also address the issue of unannounced power outages.

The prime minister instructed for resolution of the issues within the given timeframe by enhancing coordination between the federal and provincial departments.