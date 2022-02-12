Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate overseas Pakistani: Imran Khan

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 10:00 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s precious asset and the government was taking unprecedented steps to facilitate them.

Chairing a meeting of Roshan Digital Accounts in Islamabad, he said the government’s measures like granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and online issuance of certificates of power of attorney and inheritance would have far reaching impact for their welfare and facilitation.

The prime minister was apprised that remittances worth over $3 billion had so far been received through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Imran Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide online facilitation on real time basis to overseas Pakistanis for sending their money to Pakistan.

Read more: Govt facilitates overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account, says PM Imran

He also instructed the concerned authorities to launch an effective marketing campaign to convince overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital Accounts.

On January 21, Imran Khan had said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had facilitated the overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account.

He had said this while talking to Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs, Ayoob Afridi, who had called on the prime minister in Islamabad.

The prime minister had further said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a portal had been established to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

Read More

17 hours ago
APPSF announces scholarship for Indian Muslim student Muskan

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Friday announced a...
18 hours ago
Envoys of four countries present credentials to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed non-resident envoys of New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and...
18 hours ago
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said...
18 hours ago
Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas...
18 hours ago
Emergency care for children all across Balochistan

QUETTA: In partnership with the provincial government, ChildLife Foundation has successfully covered...
19 hours ago
Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against Hindu extremism: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Friday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 12th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 12th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th February 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 12th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 12th Feb 2022, Check updated...
AED to PKR
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.700...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600