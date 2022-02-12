Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate overseas Pakistani: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s precious asset and the government was taking unprecedented steps to facilitate them.

Chairing a meeting of Roshan Digital Accounts in Islamabad, he said the government’s measures like granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and online issuance of certificates of power of attorney and inheritance would have far reaching impact for their welfare and facilitation.

The prime minister was apprised that remittances worth over $3 billion had so far been received through Roshan Digital Accounts.

Imran Khan directed the State Bank of Pakistan to provide online facilitation on real time basis to overseas Pakistanis for sending their money to Pakistan.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to launch an effective marketing campaign to convince overseas Pakistanis to use Roshan Digital Accounts.

On January 21, Imran Khan had said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had facilitated the overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account.

He had said this while talking to Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Affairs, Ayoob Afridi, who had called on the prime minister in Islamabad.

The prime minister had further said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a portal had been established to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis.