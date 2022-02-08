Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:21 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Govt to distribute health cards in Sindh soon: Ali Muhammad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:21 pm

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would distribute health cards in all the districts of Sindh province soon.

On a point of order, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had already distributed health cards among the people in Tharparkar that would not only make life easier for ordinary citizens but also improve the health care system of the country. He said the federal government was also planning to distribute health cards in Hyderabad and Larkana at the earliest.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s health card also ready, says Yasmin Rashid

He said the health cards introduced by the government would help people in small towns and villages who mostly visit public hospitals in their respective districts which have already limited resources. He said the entire population in all districts of Punjab would be given health cards.

“The health cards will be distributed in all districts of Punjab by March 31, 2022. We are giving health cards to the people at their doorsteps”, he said.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs said: “Through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, we are providing top quality medical services to the people.

He said that the provision of universal health insurance was turning the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan into reality. He said, “We salute Prime Minister Imran Khan for this great service to humanity as health is his foremost priority”. He said health cards had also been distributed among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister termed PM Imran Khan’s visit to China successful and said that it was unfortunate some elements were pursuing the narrative of India on the visit of Imran Khan. He said that the relationship between Pakistan and China would further strengthen.

“This relationship is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas,” he said.

Read more: Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

He said that PM Khan was also scheduled to undertake a visit to Russia and some other important countries. He said that during the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting held in Pakistan, the PM had highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

Criticising the opposition parties, he said that leadership of the opposition parties failed to deliver and address the issue of the public.

Read More

1 hour ago
President Arif Alvi approves appointment of three additional judges in PHC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of three additional...
1 hour ago
PM Imran, Army Chief reach Noshki to receive security briefing

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
1 hour ago
Govt not afraid of opposition, claims Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan...
2 hours ago
Govt introducing Chinese model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan wants a peaceful...
2 hours ago
Rs10bn to be disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sindh: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman...
2 hours ago
Dr Shahid Masood ordered to pay Rs 10 million damages to Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: An additional and session judge Karachi South ordered TV host Dr...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

canvas
11 seconds ago
Nigerian artist uses her body as a canvas to create portraits

Oni Mary Ayomide, a talented makeup artist, uses a variety of mediums...
olympic
2 mins ago
US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near-fatal car crash

US freestyle skier Colby Stevenson said Tuesday he wants to put his...
8 mins ago
CJCSC installed as Second Colonel in Chief of Sind Regiment

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was installed...
erin holland
10 mins ago
Thank you Karachi, says Erin Holland on her last day in Karachi

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again took the internet by storm...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600