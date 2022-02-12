Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Govt’s decision to increase electricity tariffs worrying: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said the government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs was worrying.

“With an increase of Rs2 per unit, Rs290 billion will be collected from consumers. In the last three years, this government has increased electricity prices by more than 52 per cent, yet the circular debts have been increasing instead of decreasing,” Sherry Rehman tweeted.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government had claimed in its manifesto to abolish the circular debt, but during its tenure the circular debt increased by Rs1, 328 billion, she said adding that they had increased the circular debts by 116 per cent.

She said “the catastrophic government” was increasing the circular debt by Rs33 billion every month. “Consumers will pay the price for the government’s incompetence,” she maintained.

On January 3, Sherry Rehman had said prices of commodities were being raised on a weekly basis in the country. She had said after the announcement of the mini-budget, inflation would further intensify.

“In a recent poll, the majority of Pakistanis polled no-confidence vote against performance of this government. Morally, they have lost the legitimacy to present a mini-budget and govern,” she had tweeted.

