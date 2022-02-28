Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:14 pm
Hajra Yamin’s recent video is making the rounds on social media

Hajra Yamin
Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. Her Instagram account has 938K followers.

Hajra Yamin posted a video of her doing box jumps and how she was feeling after a hard workout session. This is what she posted:

 

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience. She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.

