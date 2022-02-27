Hania Aamir looks stunning in yellow drees.

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress, singer, and model who has appeared in several films, television shows, and songs.

She has 4.9 million followers on her Instagram account. Hania put a series of images on her social media. These yellow dress photographs not only make you fall in love with her exuberant beauty, but they also provide you with peace.

She captioned it, “Tere utte peela rang suit karda. “# pardemeinrehnedo. “

Her fans and followers filled her comment section with love and applause.

