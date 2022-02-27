Adsence Ads 300X250
Masooma Zehra Miyan

27th Feb, 2022. 09:26 am
Happiness all the way

Capital hosts bazaar for women entrepreneurs who take challenges head on

Zaira Rizvi, the founder of Happiness Bazaar, started this project from scratch. photos: app

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen a rise in home-based entrepreneurs and when the pandemic spread, more females joined in. Some took to enterprise to support their household income, some to give a chance to their passion and some to turn their passion into an asset.

Zaira Rizvi, the founder of Happiness Bazaar, started this project from scratch. Earlier she was running a home-based business or brand of her own through Facebook and Instagram which continued for four to five years.

Her journey from Facebook and Instagram’s little-known seller to a popular Happiness Bazaar head has a long tale of ebbs and flows. It was not simply a transformation of a business but also a personality. Zaira did not want her initiative to be reduced to self-fulfilling activity or an ordinary retail therapy so she turned it into a movement and an inspirational platform.

“It was a scary situation, everything was closed. Sales went down even for the online businesses in Covid-19 pandemic, but I kept my nerves under control to fight for a cause”, Zaira recalls.

Rizvi thought of starting an emporium for homespun brands like hers with a view to connect other women to the market and promote their artwork. As such in October 2020, the first expo was arranged at E-7 Islamabad.

“There were only seven stalls, but the event concluded successfully, beyond expectations,” Zaira recollected. “Since it was the first time, it is understandable for many to be reluctant as trust is not built in a day.”

Gradually, more self-made entrepreneurs jumped on the bandwagon. The kiosks that numbered seven initially increased to 40 in a matter of a few months and few monthly bazaars.

Nevertheless, she didn’t want her initiative to be reduced to an ordinary shopping experience focused only on sales. From the start, she had bigger plans so the squad decided to bring on board organisations dedicated to social causes, allowing to transform the monthly fair into a cause-driven retail therapy.

“We aim to raise awareness of social issues not visible normally in the society. If a single person comes and learns about the problems these institutes are working hard on, we feel we have done our part”, the founder expressed enthusiastically.

The exposition arrayed on January 30, amid the pleasant weather, saw 70 entrepreneurs from different parts of Pakistan.

“Ninety per cent are home-grown labels while 10pc are institutions playing an important role in society,” the bazaar owner revealed. “The main emphasis is on female-led ventures. Gentlemen are in this industry too but womenfolk account for around 70 to 80pc”.

Various notable personalities attended the exposition including renowned TV anchor Sidra Iqbal, Ambassador of the EU delegation in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, beauty and style brand Tariq Amin’s founder Tariq Amin.

As we are a foodie nation the hosts dedicated six to seven counters for food. “We kept them to a minimum so that people look at what crafters are offering.”

Within a short period of time, Zaira Rizvi and her crew have come a long way. They have spread smiles on countless faces, with hundreds of home-based warriors brimming with hope and uttering words of praise for them and more are offering to get themselves registered to promote their brands.

“The Happiness Bazaar is definitely a mood. Thank you for having us on board. We loved the vibe and of course the audience was amazing” said a retailer of fashion accessories.

From a figment of imagination to a palpable reality, from seven to 70-plus booths, the Happiness Bazaar has found its niche. Pakistan is filled with these women of strength who take challenges head on. The next venture, scheduled in March, is expected to add more women entrepreneurs willing to join their journey to success. After all, what’s happiness if you have not done something for others?—APP

