Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:00 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Image: screengrab/Bol News

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina while adding that the journey of progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While addressing the health card launching ceremony in Faisalabad, he said Punjab has allocated Rs400 billion for the health card initiative, adding that people of Faisalabad division can avail treatment services at 90 hospitals.

Read more: Govt to distribute health cards in Sindh soon: Ali Muhammad

Buzdar reiterated that the distribution of health cards in Punjab will be completed by the end of March. He said the initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina.

So far, the Punjab government has doled out health cards in various districts of Punjab with the last distribution in the Bahawalpur district.

Read more: Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Under the programme, a card-holding family can avail treatment facilities of up to Rs1 million in a year in designated private and all public healthcare facilities in the province.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would distribute health cards in all the districts of Sindh province soon.

Read More

2 hours ago
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian...
2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif claims it will be worse for people if PTI regime stays longer

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 50 Covid-19 deaths, 4253 positive cases in last 24 hours

Fifty more deaths and 4253 new positive cases of Coronavirus had been...
3 hours ago
ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
3 hours ago
Former DIG Operations Lahore dismissed from service

LAHORE: Secretary Establishment Division has dismissed former DIG Operations Lahore Dr Haider...
13 hours ago
JI pleads SHC to decide SLGA 2021 petition

The counsel for Jamaat Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naimur Rehman on Tuesday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

mongolia
4 mins ago
Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last...
india
13 mins ago
India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,410,976 on Wednesday, as...
15 mins ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran
15 mins ago
PM Imran says Rs400 billion invested in national health insurance

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600