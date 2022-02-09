Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina while adding that the journey of progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While addressing the health card launching ceremony in Faisalabad, he said Punjab has allocated Rs400 billion for the health card initiative, adding that people of Faisalabad division can avail treatment services at 90 hospitals.

Buzdar reiterated that the distribution of health cards in Punjab will be completed by the end of March. He said the initiative is the first step towards the goal of Riyasat-i-Madina.

So far, the Punjab government has doled out health cards in various districts of Punjab with the last distribution in the Bahawalpur district.

Under the programme, a card-holding family can avail treatment facilities of up to Rs1 million in a year in designated private and all public healthcare facilities in the province.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the Senate that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would distribute health cards in all the districts of Sindh province soon.