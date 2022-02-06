Honesty personified

ISLAMABAD: While the image of the police in Pakistan is not a very positive one for numerous reasons, there occur cases where the true character of dedicated law enforcers shines through.

Mohsin Saleem, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Islamabad police along with other police personnel was on a routine patrol in the I-9 Sector near the Potohar Metro Station on February 1 when he found a wallet lying on the road.

On checking the wallet, he found 4,000 Saudi Riyals, some open cheques of a bank and debit cards as well. He also found some business cards and a service card in it that enabled him to get in touch with the owner of the wallet.

On contacting the person concerned, and after getting correct insight of the belongings, ASI Saleem handed over the wallet to Nathanial Bhatti, an engineer by profession.

‘Just doing my job’

After receiving his wallet from the police officer, Mr Bhatti as a reward offered some money to ASI Mohsin Saleem who refused to accept it, citing the reason that he was just doing his job.

Meanwhile, the Director Operations Safe City Islamabad, Usman Tipu when contacted termed the ASI as the face of the Islamabad police. He said that personnel like Mohsin Saleem are the pride of the police service.

While talking to Bol News ASI Saleem said that it was a team effort to return the lost wallet to the real owner. The police official is a well-qualified individual with a master’s degree in finance. He got employed in the Islamabad police as an ASI in 2015 and currently is posted at the Safe City Project in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Mr Bhatti who got his lost wallet back, has termed the event as a miracle. He said he had very important documents in his wallet besides some handsome cash.

He also said that it was indeed a big relief to get a call from the ASI with regard to the missing wallet.

Bhatti was particularly all praise for the ASI’s gesture to refuse the offered sum of money that he wanted to extend as a reward. He has urged the higher authorities of the Islamabad police and also the prime minister to acknowledge the honesty of the police officer.

“I want to acknowledge the dutifulness of ASI Mohsin Saleem in front of his bosses. A policeman like him portrays the true image of the law enforcers”, said Bhatti.