IHC rejects Vawda’s petition challenging his disqualification by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition challenging the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case. The court ruled that there was no reason to interfere in the decision of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Minallah remarked that Vawda’s conduct has led to unfavourable results.

On February 9, ECP had disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker in a case related to his dual nationality. A three-member bench of ECP led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had announced the verdict reserved on December 23.

In the petition filed against him, disqualification of Vawda was sought for concealing his dual nationality at the time of filing his election nomination papers in 2018.

PTI leader had challenged the ECP’s decision on February 15 in which he contended that the electoral body was not empowered to rule on disqualification and the decision had no legal status.

The appeal also said that the ECP did not meet the legal requirements in its decision.