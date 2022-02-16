Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IHC rejects Vawda’s petition challenging his disqualification by ECP

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:24 pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition challenging the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the case. The court ruled that there was no reason to interfere in the decision of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read more:ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

Minallah remarked that Vawda’s conduct has led to unfavourable results.

On February 9, ECP had disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker in a case related to his dual nationality. A three-member bench of ECP led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had announced the verdict reserved on December 23.

Read more: Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification in IHC

In the petition filed against him, disqualification of Vawda was sought for concealing his dual nationality at the time of filing his election nomination papers in 2018.

PTI leader had challenged the ECP’s decision on February 15 in which he contended that the electoral body was not empowered to rule on disqualification and the decision had no legal status.

The appeal also said that the ECP did not meet the legal requirements in its decision.

Read More

4 hours ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
4 hours ago
Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that...
6 hours ago
Mohsin Baig arrested on Murad Saeed’s complaint: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Wednesday in a statement said...
6 hours ago
Opposition hit out at government on massive hike in oil prices

The leaders of the opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the...
6 hours ago
SC rejects plea against IHC orders to seal Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a plea...
6 hours ago
LHC terms attack on rivals by trained animals as 'intentional crime'

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has held the trained animals used...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
5 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Johnny Depp
11 mins ago
Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
Jennifer Garner
13 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
19 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600