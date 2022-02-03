Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IMF approves sixth tranche of loan programme for Pakistan: Shaukat Tarin

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin. Image: Screengrab from Shaukat Tarin’s Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved sixth tranche of loan programme for Pakistan.

“The approval of sixth tranche by the IMF is encouraging as it will bring stability in the country’s economy and currency,” Shaukat Tarin said in a video statement.

Read more: Multiple industrial, business units to shift to Pakistan after PM’s China visit: Fawad

He said it indicated that the international lender agreed to Pakistan’s economic strategy. He said it was a welcoming sign.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, the finance minister said the government would ask China to relocate its industries to Pakistan.

“Our Special Economic Zones are ready and we want China to establish industries there which will be a win-win for both the countries,” he said.

Shaukat Tarin said Pakistan would also seek Chinese cooperation in the agriculture sector. There was a need to pay special attention on the agriculture sector, he said.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, multiple industrial and business units would shift to Pakistan.

Read more: ‘Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous govts’

PM Imran Khan, at a special invitation of the Chinese leadership, will leave for China today on a four-day visit, along with a high-level delegation.

The PM’s delegation includes members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, he would hold separate bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, said Fawad Chaudhry. He said it will be for the first time in two years that President Xi Jinping will be meeting any world leader.

Read More

1 hour ago
Karachi Police submits interim challan in ‘staged encounter’ case

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Thursday submitted an interim investigation report (challan)...
2 hours ago
'Perpetrators, masterminds behind terrorist attacks will find no place to hide'

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has reiterated...
2 hours ago
UN chief urges respect for human rights of all, including Kashmiris

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscores the need for respecting human...
2 hours ago
‘Pakistan to witness more export growth this year than 10 years of previous govts’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said...
2 hours ago
India refuses to issue visas to Pakistanis to attend Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Embassy on Wednesday declined to issue visas to Pakistani...
2 hours ago
ASF apprehends three passengers from Lahore airport, recovers foreign currency

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday apprehended three passengers, leaving for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FBR
2 mins ago
FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts...
AUD TO PKR
3 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
8 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas drops her first look as ‘Badshah Begum’

Actress Zara Noor Abbas dished out the trailer of her upcoming drama...
9 mins ago
Allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats & civil servants declared illegal by IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the plot allotment scheme...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600