IMF approves sixth tranche of loan programme for Pakistan: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved sixth tranche of loan programme for Pakistan.

“The approval of sixth tranche by the IMF is encouraging as it will bring stability in the country’s economy and currency,” Shaukat Tarin said in a video statement.

He said it indicated that the international lender agreed to Pakistan’s economic strategy. He said it was a welcoming sign.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, the finance minister said the government would ask China to relocate its industries to Pakistan.

“Our Special Economic Zones are ready and we want China to establish industries there which will be a win-win for both the countries,” he said.

Shaukat Tarin said Pakistan would also seek Chinese cooperation in the agriculture sector. There was a need to pay special attention on the agriculture sector, he said.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, multiple industrial and business units would shift to Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan, at a special invitation of the Chinese leadership, will leave for China today on a four-day visit, along with a high-level delegation.

The PM’s delegation includes members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

During the visit, he would hold separate bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, said Fawad Chaudhry. He said it will be for the first time in two years that President Xi Jinping will be meeting any world leader.