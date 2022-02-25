Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Imran Khan invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan also called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to have more interaction with businesses in Russia. Image: Radio Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open up Pakistan for the Russian investors, assuring they will be facilitated in every possible manner.

Addressing Pakistani and Russian business community in Moscow, Imran Khan invited the Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan including oil and gas, agriculture, railways, energy, information technology, pharmaceutical industry, textiles, military technologies, steels and automotive.

He also called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to have more interaction with businesses in Russia.

Read more: 37pct of Pakistan’s wheat comes from Ukraine: Sherry Rehman

The prime minister said Pakistan would be hosting a gathering of investors by the end of March and the Russian investors were also invited to attend the moot. He said it would be a time for the Russian investors to explore the possibilities of investment in Pakistan.

“Connectivity between Pakistan, Central Asian States and Russia holds immense opportunities,” he said.

On February 24, Imran Khan regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine had underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, had said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office had said.​

Read More

1 hour ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistani MBBS student loses contact with parents in Tando Allahyar

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, a Pakistani student, who...
1 hour ago
PM Imran calls for the need to curb soaring trend of Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the need for countering...
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has returned to Pakistan after...
1 hour ago
Brining no-confidence against PM Imran on people's demand, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion...
2 hours ago
Deadlock persists as Nawaz reluctant to support Elahi for next Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
2 hours ago
'Govt working on safe evacuation of 1500 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine'

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said that the government...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline
23 mins ago
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline in this viral trend video

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty delighted fans as she jumped onto the bandwagon...
29 mins ago
Govt once again planning ‘dangerous’ petrol price hike, says PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said...
39 mins ago
Saeed Ghani blames PM Imran’s close associates for corruption in the country

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Saeed...
Amar Khan backlash
45 mins ago
Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

Pakistani actress Amar Khan, who was dressed to the nines at the...
Adsence Ad 300X600