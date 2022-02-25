Imran Khan invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan also called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to have more interaction with businesses in Russia. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open up Pakistan for the Russian investors, assuring they will be facilitated in every possible manner.

Addressing Pakistani and Russian business community in Moscow, Imran Khan invited the Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan including oil and gas, agriculture, railways, energy, information technology, pharmaceutical industry, textiles, military technologies, steels and automotive.

He also called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to have more interaction with businesses in Russia.

The prime minister said Pakistan would be hosting a gathering of investors by the end of March and the Russian investors were also invited to attend the moot. He said it would be a time for the Russian investors to explore the possibilities of investment in Pakistan.

“Connectivity between Pakistan, Central Asian States and Russia holds immense opportunities,” he said.

On February 24, Imran Khan regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine had underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, had said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office had said.​