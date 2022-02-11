Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb. Image: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan used every institute against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan violated justice in the country. He levelled allegations on Shehbaz Sharif and created cases against him by concocting laws,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said talking to media in Lahore.

She said the allegations were levelled through the nexus of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Imran Khan. However, the scheme failed and no case of corruption could be proven against the PML-N president, she said.

Read more: Marriyum flays Imran Khan for distributing performance certificates among ministers

The PML-N spokesperson said the government representatives provided the National Crime Agency (NCA), UK’s law enforcement agency, those documents of the NAB reference in which Shehbaz had been bailed.

“Shehzad Akbar was assigned the task to prove cases against Shehbaz Sharif, but he tried to persuade the prime minister that the cases were hollow. So, the PM removed Shehzad Akbar,” she said. She said the case of the Federal Investigation Agency was filed when Shehbaz was in the jail.

Marriyum said billions of rupees were spent on lawyers. She said Imran Khan would have answer on his corruption. Imran was not going to take to streets, he was going to prison, she maintained.

