In 10-12 days, development work to be seen in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said development work would be seen within 10 to 12 days in Karachi, Bol news reported.

“Karachi has been divided into three zones and Rs1.5 billion have been allocated for construction and renovation of roads,” Murtaza Wahab said talking to media in Karachi. He said three new parks would be inaugurated in district central.

He said work was being done with the available resources. Development work would be seen in the megalopolis, when legal actions would be completed, he maintained.

The city administrator said nobody now had the authority that he would take decision in the morning and work would start in the evening.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said he believed that Kashmir would become Pakistan. He said the nation stood with the Kashmir cause.

“In the past, the Pakistan Peoples Party fought the case of Kashmir at the international level. We should not talk about discord today. All the Pakistanis should stand together with the agenda of Kashmir,” he said adding that the people of Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination so that they could take a decision about their future.