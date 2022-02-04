Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:12 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India trying to change population ratio in Kashmir, says Yousaf Gilani

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:12 am

Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said India was trying to change the population ratio in Kashmir.

“If India wants to restore relations with Pakistan, then it should take reverse its move of August 5, 2019, through which it repealed the illegally occupied Kashmir’s autonomous status,” Yousuf Raza Gilani said addressing a Senate session in Islamabad. He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

Read more: Shahbaz slams international community for inaction on India’s Aug 5 move

He said India had been oppressing Kashmiris for more than seven decades. The Indian state’s violence had reached dangerous levels and it was engaged in genocide of Kashmiris, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gilani also condemned the recent terrorist attack on the armed forces in Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan,

More to follow…

Read More

9 hours ago
Ban on Co Education: Punjab Government Issues Clarification Regarding Co-Education Ban in Private Colleges

Ban on Co Education: The Punjab government has not prohibited co-education in...
16 hours ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...
17 hours ago
PM Imran Khan reaches Beijing on 'significant' four-day visit

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a four-day...
18 hours ago
NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to armed forces' valour

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League -...
18 hours ago
Make breast cancer topics part of higher education curriculum: First Lady Samina Alvi

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi has said that there is a...
19 hours ago
Govt accepted IMF’s unacceptable terms, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for her first project post-pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the bankable artists in Bollywood and...
Gulzar Ahmed Coronavirus
26 mins ago
Interior Ministry approves foolproof security for former CJP Gulzar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Friday approved foolproof security for former Chief...
53 mins ago
Kiran Tabeir responded to the trend of ‘Fizza & Shiza’ from drama Judwaa

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from drama Judwaa, have been trending on...
LoC Indian troops firing
1 hour ago
LoC ceasefire agreed due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of Kashmiris: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600