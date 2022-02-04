India trying to change population ratio in Kashmir, says Yousaf Gilani

Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday said India was trying to change the population ratio in Kashmir.

“If India wants to restore relations with Pakistan, then it should take reverse its move of August 5, 2019, through which it repealed the illegally occupied Kashmir’s autonomous status,” Yousuf Raza Gilani said addressing a Senate session in Islamabad. He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said India had been oppressing Kashmiris for more than seven decades. The Indian state’s violence had reached dangerous levels and it was engaged in genocide of Kashmiris, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gilani also condemned the recent terrorist attack on the armed forces in Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan,

More to follow…