Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues as another Kashmiri youth has been martyred by the Indian troops on Wednesday, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

According to KMS, the fresh act of state terrorism happened in the Shopian district. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nadigam area of the district.

On Sunday, Indian forces martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts.

The troops had martyred four residents during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one during an operation in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The illegally detained Vice Chairman (VC) of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, had also expressed his grave concern over the unabated killing spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory at the hands of Indian forces.

