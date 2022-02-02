Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:08 pm

Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nadigam area of Shopian district. Image: AFP

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues as another Kashmiri youth has been martyred by the Indian troops on Wednesday, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

According to KMS, the fresh act of state terrorism happened in the Shopian district. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nadigam area of the district.

On Sunday, Indian forces martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Read more: Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam

The troops had martyred four residents during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one during an operation in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The illegally detained Vice Chairman (VC) of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmad Shah, had also expressed his grave concern over the unabated killing spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory at the hands of Indian forces.

Read more: AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

He had urged the United Nations (UN) to take cognisance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK to help stop the ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, and human rights abuses in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

