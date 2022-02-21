India’s disinformation campaign again active against Pakistan ahead of FATF plenary meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Indian disinformation campaign is back in the lineup against Pakistan ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting in Paris from February 21 to March 4.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an Indian campaign against Pakistan is underway, with its media spreading propaganda that Pakistan will soon be added to the FATF’s blacklist.

It is regrettable that India is attempting to influence FATF in order to achieve its narrow political goals against Pakistan, the report deplored.

According to the report, international experts have dismissed Indian claims that the FATF may blacklist Pakistan. Michael Kugelman, a South Asian policy expert, recently stated that don’t believe Indian press reports claiming FATF will soon blacklist Pakistan. Similarly, Dr Claude Rakisits, a South Asian and the Middle East strategic analyst, believes Pakistan is more likely to be removed from FATF’s grey list.

It bemoaned the fact that India had long used global forums to further its narrow political goals against Pakistan, and that it was attempting to undermine the credibility of global institutions such as the FATF in order to further its evil political goals.

The report suggested that the FATF should remove Pakistan from its grey list because it had met all of the international watchdog’s technical requirements, and there was no reason to keep Pakistan on the FATF grey list because it had met the majority of its demands.

According to the report, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also stated that Pakistan had met FATF’s technical requirements and that there was no reason to keep Pakistan on the grey list.

The report maintained that India should not be allowed to use global forums for political purposes, and the FAFT will lose credibility if it continues to toe the line of major powers and their preferred states.

Modi’s India will fail in its nefarious plans to push Pakistan onto the FATF blacklist, said the report.