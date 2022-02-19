Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:54 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Industrial sector development vital for country’s economic progress: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:54 am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government was taking steps on priority basis for industrial development.

“Industrial development is imperative for overall economic development,” he said chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad.

He said that regardless of Covid-19’s spread, industries remained operational because of successful policies of the government.

The prime minister directed to take steps on priority basis to encourage investment in the industrial sector.

Read more: Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 7.4pct growth: Farrukh

The meeting was informed that share of manufacturing sector in the GDP is 12.79 per cent and the government is focussing to enhance it to 25 per cent.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to revive sick units  and woo investment in the Information Technology.

On February 16, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood had said the government had approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of the industry for sustainable growth in textile exports.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said the policy was approved by the federal cabinet at its meeting on February 15.

He had said one of the main objectives of the policy was to give internationally competitive gas and electricity tariffs to the textile industry.

Read More

18 hours ago
CCTV footage of journalist Ather Mateen's murder surfaces

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage of the murder incident of news channel...
18 hours ago
Pakistan’s alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan’s rapid population growth was...
19 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman to camp in capital for no-trust motion

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced to camp in...
19 hours ago
Large scale manufacturing sector witnesses 7.4pct growth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday...
19 hours ago
Giving Nawaz permission to fly abroad was a mistake, admits PM Imran

Mandi Bahauddin: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that giving permission...
19 hours ago
Imran Khan congratulates Peshawar BRT for achieving Gold Standard status

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on the achievement...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

41 mins ago
President Alvi urges foreign tech investors to invest in Pakistan

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had a virtual meeting with technology...
1 hour ago
Salaries of Airport Security Force to be increased by 15pct: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
7 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 19, 2022)...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
9 hours ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specs

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600