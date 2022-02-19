Industrial sector development vital for country’s economic progress: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government was taking steps on priority basis for industrial development.

“Industrial development is imperative for overall economic development,” he said chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad.

He said that regardless of Covid-19’s spread, industries remained operational because of successful policies of the government.

The prime minister directed to take steps on priority basis to encourage investment in the industrial sector.

The meeting was informed that share of manufacturing sector in the GDP is 12.79 per cent and the government is focussing to enhance it to 25 per cent.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to revive sick units and woo investment in the Information Technology.

On February 16, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood had said the government had approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of the industry for sustainable growth in textile exports.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said the policy was approved by the federal cabinet at its meeting on February 15.

He had said one of the main objectives of the policy was to give internationally competitive gas and electricity tariffs to the textile industry.