Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 04:25 pm
Iran’s Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow to discuss border management, other issues

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will welcome the visiting dignitary at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad—-Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit at the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During his stay in Pakistan, the visiting dignitaries will meet several top government functionaries including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other high officials.

The interior ministry while detailing the visit shared in a statement that Pak-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

Read more: Turkey-Iran-Pakistan cargo train can complete journey in 14 days

Earlier in January, Iranian authorities returned 38 illegal Pakistani migrants, after arresting them from the Pak-Iran border, to Levies Force.

BOL News reported quoting sources that the illegal Pakistani migrants were attempting to reach European countries via Iran for better job opportunities.

Read more: UN lauds Pakistan on completion of maiden smart card registration of Afghan refugees

The illegal migrants included 51 citizens from Punjab, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and six from Balochistan. The Iranian force handed over Pakistani citizens to Levies Force at the Raahdari Gate of Taftan border.

The sources said four suspects were handed over back to the Iranian authorities as they did not hold the required documents to prove Pakistani nationality.

All remaining suspects underwent screening carried out by the health department and were then moved to the Levies police station after the initial investigation.

Read more: PIA resumes direct flights to Iran after five years

The sources said that further investigation from the suspects will be conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

