Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:24 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Iraq lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace and security

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:24 am
Iraq lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace and security

Pakistan, Iraq discuss professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who is on an official visit to Iraq called on the Iraqi Defense Minister and the Commander of the Iraqi Navy.

Professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

The host country’s officials praised Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the Naval Chief’s visit to Iraq will help to strengthen bilateral relations.

Read more: US, Pakistan Navy conduct exercises for maritime security

On February 1, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness and assured the government’s complete assistance in dealing with emerging maritime challenges.

Read more: President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

The Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of the maritime industry to the economy and praised the Pakistan Navy’s contribution in this regard.

In his remarks, the Naval Chief underlined Pakistan’s resolve to defend the country’s marine borders and interests.

Read More

1 hour ago
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
2 hours ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
12 hours ago
Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin...
12 hours ago
PML-N CEC decides to use all constitutional, democratic steps to get rid of PTI govt

In view of the plight of the people and the critical internal...
14 hours ago
Disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur: Fawad says ECP decision to be challenged in SC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C
6 mins ago
Karachi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

KARACHI: The city of light witnessed light rainfall with a few intense...
Africa covid
9 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.9 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - Up to 10,933,814 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa...
US
9 mins ago
US defends warnings in standoff with Russia over Ukraine

WASHINGTON - Faced with accusations of "alarmism" over a possible Russian invasion...
12 mins ago
Kate Middleton to read a bedtime story on CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is all geared up to make...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600