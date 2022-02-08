Iraq lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace and security

Pakistan, Iraq discuss professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who is on an official visit to Iraq called on the Iraqi Defense Minister and the Commander of the Iraqi Navy.

Professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

The host country’s officials praised Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the Naval Chief’s visit to Iraq will help to strengthen bilateral relations.

#CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Iraq & called on Iraqi Def Minister& Naval Cdr. During Call-ons matters related to mutual interests were discussed. CNS also visited Iraqi Naval Base & Naval Academy.The visit will further augment &expand defence ties b/w both countries. pic.twitter.com/HydXR7Zheq — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 8, 2022

Read more: US, Pakistan Navy conduct exercises for maritime security

On February 1, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness and assured the government’s complete assistance in dealing with emerging maritime challenges.

Read more: President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

The Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of the maritime industry to the economy and praised the Pakistan Navy’s contribution in this regard.

In his remarks, the Naval Chief underlined Pakistan’s resolve to defend the country’s marine borders and interests.